Don't pass up these money-saving tourist passes

"Why on Earth are you visiting Mulhouse?" the man in the train's window seat asked when he detected my American accent. I explained that I planned to visit two of the best museums anywhere devoted to transportation: Mulhouse's Cite du Train and its Cite de l'Automobile. He shrugged as only the French can and returned to his reading, unimpressed. So I didn't bother elaborating that I planned to see these attractions, and a few others, with my Mulhouse City Pass, which includes, for 18 euros (about $20), free admission to one attraction or museum of your choice, discounts to nine others, and unlimited transit on that Alsatian city's buses and trams.