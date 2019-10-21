Behavioral scientists theorize that the appeal of nudism may relate in part to the need in our increasingly complex world for "tech detoxing" and going "off the grid" as remedies for the frenetic modern lifestyle. Ditching the duds, they reason, can be seen as one more way to simplify the chaos. Egalitarianism comes into play as well: without the trappings of clothing, it's hard to stereotype someone as "blue collar" or "white collar" when there are no collars.