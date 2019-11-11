And even if an airline doesn't have a formal stopover program they might sell a stopover fare for much less than buying a separate onward round-trip used to cost. I recently saw a $721 round-trip fare from Los Angeles to Bangkok on EVA Airways, while a three-day stopover in Taipei with an onward journey to Bangkok on the same dates was priced at $954 round-trip. It's possible you can get a free or cheap stopover on other airlines as well, depending on your type of fare and desired length of stay so check with your airline.