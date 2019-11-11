You know all about one-way flights and round-trip flights, and nonstop flights and connecting flights, but do you know what a stopover flight is?
That's when you're flying through a connecting airport and get off the plane for a day or two or more and then continue on to your final destination.
In addition to the obvious visit-two-cities-for-the-price-of-one aspect, stopovers let you recover from a long flight by breaking it into two shorter ones.
Even better, some airlines not only let you stopover for free: they even include free hotel stays and other perks.
Years ago, a stopover would cost much more than it does today, unless it was involuntary, like the two days I spent in Ireland, in a cheap hotel with an assigned roommate, when my London-to-Boston flight landed in Shannon because of weather. (This was a long time ago, when bad weather, I guess, was harder for airlines to manage.)
Passengers traveling on frequent-flier award tickets can also schedule a stopover without forfeiting extra miles or points, on many airlines. British Airways doesn't have a stopover program per se, but you can rest your wings in London, in both directions if you want, if flying on an award without paying additional Avios points.
And even if an airline doesn't have a formal stopover program they might sell a stopover fare for much less than buying a separate onward round-trip used to cost. I recently saw a $721 round-trip fare from Los Angeles to Bangkok on EVA Airways, while a three-day stopover in Taipei with an onward journey to Bangkok on the same dates was priced at $954 round-trip. It's possible you can get a free or cheap stopover on other airlines as well, depending on your type of fare and desired length of stay so check with your airline.
Here's what's on offer:
Air Canada
Stopover: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Maximum stay: depends on rules associated with the fare
How to book: online (aircanada.com) or phone (888-247-2262)
Cost: free, and on more expensive fares may include a free hotel stay
Air China
Stopover: Beijing, Shanghai and four other major cities on 144-hour transit visa, an additional seven cities on 72-hour transit visa
Maximum stay: 72 or 144 hours depending on visa
How to book: online (airchina.us) or by phone (800-882-8122)
Cost: free
Copa Airlines
Stopover: Panama City
Maximum stay: seven days
How to book: online (copaair.com) or by phone (800-359-2672)
Cost: free except for $40 airport departure tax
Emirates Airline
Stopover: Dubai
Maximum stay: No limit as long as there is a scheduled flight in the computer for that date
How to book: book flight with stopover online (Emirates.com), then call (800-777-3999) to book stopover package if desired
Cost: Free
Etihad Airways
Stopover: Abu Dhabi
Maximum stay: two nights
How to book: online (etihad.com) or by phone (877-690-0767)
Cost: Free, and economy fares include a discounted first night hotel rate with the second night free, or two free nights with business class fares.
Fiji Airways
Stopover: Nadi, Fiji
Maximum stay: three days
How to book: online (fijiairways.com) or by phone (800-227-4446)
Cost: free
Finnair
Stopover: Helsinki
Maximum stay: five days
How to book: online (finnair.com) or by phone (877-757-7143)
Cost: free
Hawaiian Airlines
Stopover: Honolulu and other Hawaiian airports
Maximum stay: No limit as long as there is a scheduled flight in the computer for that date
How to book: Online (hawaiianair.com) or through a travel agency
Cost: free for international flights; $60 for domestic stopovers (e.g., San Francisco to Honolulu, stopover, Honolulu to Lihue)
Iberia Airlines
Stopover: Madrid
Maximum stay: six nights
How to book: online (iberia.com) or by phone (800-772-4642)
Cost: Free
Icelandair
Stopover: Reykjavik
Maximum stay: seven days
How to book: online (icelandair.com) or by phone (800-223-5500)
Cost: Free
Japan Air Lines
Stopover: Tokyo or Osaka
Maximum stay: depends on rules associated with the fare chosen
How to book: best by phone (800-525-3663)
Cost: free
SAS Scandinavian Airlines
Stopover: Copenhagen
Maximum stay: 12 months
How to book: online (flysas.com)or by phone (800-221-2350)
Cost: free
Singapore Airlines
Stopover: Singapore
Maximum stay: two nights if using the hotel program
How to book: online (singaporeair.com)
Cost: $30 to $46 (one-night stay) or $151 (two-night stay including a pass to Universal Studios Singapore and other perks)
SWISS International Airlines
Stopover: Zurich
Maximum stay: four days
How to book: online (swiss.com/stopover)
Cost: free
TAP Air Portugal
Stopover: Lisbon or Porto
Maximum stay: five nights
How to book: online (flytap.com) or by phone (800-221-7370). Download the TAP Stopover App for special perks such as free wine with dinner
Cost: free
Turkish Airlines
Stopover: Istanbul
Maximum stay: depends on maximum stay requirement of fare booked
How to book: online (turkishairlines.com) or by phone (800-874-8875)
Cost: Free for hotel package stopover; includes one-night hotel stay in Istanbul (economy class) and two nights (business class). Nonpackage stopover in one direction is free, $65 for stopover on both directions.
Qatar Airways
Stopover city: Doha
Maximum stay: 96 hours
How to book: online (qatarairways.com)
Cost: free. Includes a free visa and a hotel stay from $23 per night
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.