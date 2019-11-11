After all, substitutes for fossil fuels are vastly uncompetitive the international evidence on that is incontrovertible notwithstanding the laughable claims that wind and solar power now are "competitive," assertions that ignore the massive subsidies, guaranteed market shares, and costs of backup generation and longer transmission systems. (It is no accident that power costs in California now are the highest in the lower 48 states.) And such substitutes are almost entirely a first-world luxury; for the most part, poor countries will respond to higher energy costs simply by consuming less. The proponents of the Paris agreement want to pretend that doing with less is costless because the value of forgone energy consumption does not show up in the national income accounts. The rest of us need not be so silly: Expensive energy means more poverty.