Jerred Kiloh, president of the United Cannabis Business Association, said in prepared remarks that, "We greatly appreciate the work done by the state to produce this report, which helps to paint a clear and comprehensive picture of the complex challenges we are facing in the legal industry  the current rate of taxation simply does not allow our industry to compete with the illicit market where untested products are being sold at a lower cost and higher volume to consumers who are unaware of the health risks."