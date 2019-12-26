SAN JOSE, Calif. Three teenagers were killed and two more severely injured in a late-night crash Wednesday in unincorporated Alameda County, authorities said.
A car traveling south on Foothill Road near Castlewood Drive around 10 p.m. veered into the northbound lanes and lost control, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tyler Hahn.
The car hit the power pole, causing it to break off at its base, Hahn said, before colliding with a large tree just east of the roadway and rolling over.
Three of the car's occupants were pronounced dead on scene. Two more were ejected from the car and suffered major injuries; they were transported to the hospital. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.
The power pole's transformer ruptured when it broke, prompting around 20 gallons of mineral oil to spill across the roadway. Crews began mopping up the spill overnight.
All five passengers were minors, Hahn said. Alcohol was not immediately thought to be a factor in the crash.
