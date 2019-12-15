Medcalf plans to run the tiny home project, which is funded by the church coffers and through grants and donations, for at least three years. His plan sparked some opposition in the neighborhood, mostly over the loss of parking spaces that serve the church and a Trader Joe's. Even so, Medcalf wants to go even bigger next year he plans to seek permits to tear down most of his church's buildings and replace them with a new, mixed-use development 199 affordable apartments, with the church on the ground floor.