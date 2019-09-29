Boris Johnson denies abuse of office over ties to US businesswoman

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday rejected all allegations of abuse of office during his time as mayor of London, after it had emerged that a police complaints body was looking into his contacts with a US businesswoman.
"I was proud of everything I did as mayor of London," Johnson said on Sunday on the BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show," just before the start of a Conservative Party rally in Manchester.
London officials announced Friday that a police complaints body is looking into Johnson's dealings with U.S. businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri when he was mayor of London from 2008 to 2016.
Arcuri is suspected to have received favorable treatment, including funding, under the London mayor. Johnson said everything was done "with full propriety." Arcuri, who has since returned to the United States, has also rejected the allegations.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently assessing whether or not it is necessary to investigate the former mayor for misconduct in public office, a criminal offence, the Greater London Authority (GLA) said.
A "conduct matter" has been recorded amid allegations that Johnson maintained a friendship with Arcuri and " ( ... ) allowed Ms. Arcuri to participate in trade missions and receive sponsorship monies in circumstances when she and her companies could not have expected otherwise to receive those benefits," the London officials said.
There are indications that an offence may have been committed, according to the GLA.
The allegations against Johnson were leaked last weekend by the Sunday Times newspaper.
