BRUSSELS/LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of using the "Trump rulebook" late Saturday after he sent an unsigned pro-forma letter to the EU requesting a delay to Brexit, accompanied by a signed letter explaining that he does not want a delay.
European Council President Donald Tusk received three letters from London, a European Union source told dpa on condition of anonymity, noting that Johnson did not sign the letter requesting a Brexit extension.
The letters are an unsigned copy of the text prescribed in the legislation demanding that the British government request an extension, a note from British EU ambassador Tim Barrow, and a signed letter from Johnson opposing a Brexit extension, the source said.
"It's straight out of the (President Donald) Trump rulebook and Boris Johnson must be stopped," British opposition Labour lawmaker David Lammy tweeted.
Tusk tweeted that he would "start consulting EU leaders on how to react."
Johnson's office, 10 Downing Street, confirmed that the extension request had been sent but declined to give details or copies of the documents.
The three documents were widely circulated online by British media and politicians.
The British government was legally obliged to send the request after lawmakers voted earlier Saturday to postpone parliament's vote on the Brexit deal agreed Thursday between Johnson and the EU.
The move was aimed at preventing Britain from leaving the EU on October 31 without a transitional deal in place because the necessary legislation could not be ratified in time.
Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry tweeted that Johnson's sending of the three letters was "pathetic."
Cherry, who has led legal action against Johnson's Brexit plans, said she expects a Scottish court to begin hearing more evidence on Monday.
Lammy, also a former lawyer, accused Johnson of pushing Britain onto "the road to anarchy and lawlessness."
"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does our law compel me to do," a defiant Johnson told parliament immediately after the vote.
He then wrote to lawmakers urging them to back his deal or face a damaging no-deal exit.
Johnson warned that EU leaders could "reject parliament's request for further delay," according to a copy of a letter posted on Twitter by Liz Saville Roberts, a lawmaker for Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru.
"In these circumstances, I hope all colleagues on all sides of the house faced with the choice of our deal or no deal support this deal," Johnson wrote in his letter to lawmakers.
French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke to Johnson by phone late Saturday and "indicated that a delay would not be in anyone's interest," the Elysee said.
Many Labour, Liberal Democrat and Scottish National Party lawmakers retain hopes of forcing another referendum, finding a better agreement, holding an election before Brexit, or even cancelling Brexit.
