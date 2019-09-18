Highlighting UAW ties, Cory Booker unveils labor plan as GM workers strike

"Cory believes that all workers deserve rights in their workplace. As president, he would support new rules like the 'ABC test' to clarify when workers can be classified as independent contractors and improve enforcement to prevent worker misclassification by providing adequate resources to agencies," a summary of the plan says. "Cory would also strengthen 'joint employer standards,' which is essential for establishing who workers are able to bargain with and for holding companies appropriately accountable for instances in which they share control over illegal working conditions."