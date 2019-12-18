"Sophie: The Incomparable Mayor Masloff" by Barbara S. Burstin; Word Association ($24)
As a Jewish girl growing up in Pittsburgh, Sophie Masloff knew fear, hunger and poverty. The living room at her home doubled as her bedroom and after school, she prepared dinner for her family.
Her formal education ended when she graduated from Fifth Avenue High School in 1935. But her life experience in the immigrant melting pot of the Hill District neighborhood, followed by an arduous apprenticeship with the Democratic Party, prepared her to lead when opportunities arrived. She seized those big chances with both hands, working indefatigably to make the most of each one.
By 1951, she was a minute clerk in the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court's civil assignment room, interviewing prospective jurors and aiding young lawyers preparing to try cases. Decades later, those attorneys repaid her many kindnesses by contributing to her political campaigns for Pittsburgh City Council.
Many of her foes, including former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy, the late County Commissioner Tom Foerster and Frank Lucchino, a retired county controller and state court judge, underestimated and undervalued her.
Barbara S. Burstin's new biography, "Sophie: The Incomparable Mayor Masloff," ensures that the endearing grandmother who was Pittsburgh's mayor from May 1988 through the start of 1994 will not go unappreciated. The biography shows us what real "public service" by an honest politician with integrity looks like, so its publication is a truly great deed.
The author of three books about Pittsburgh's Jewish community, Burstin notes that Masloff lacked money, a college education or powerful connections. Masloff persisted despite anti-Semitism and sexism, winning election to Pittsburgh City Council. When Richard Caliguiri died of amyloidosis in May 1988, she was sworn in as his successor because her fellow council members had elected her president of City Council.
Following Caliguiri, a popular mayor, at a time when the city was still reeling from the loss of the steel industry and federal funds, was never easy. Chapter by chapter, the book shows how this daughter of Romanian immigrants grew into an effective, steady leader who knew how to talk to people, listen, analyze problems and make tough decisions.
Men who wrote newspaper editorials, foundation executives and corporate leaders often dismissed Sophie Masloff but even they were surprised at her achievements. Yes, she was the lady local cartoonists loved to lampoon for her trademark screechy voice and many malaprops like "Bruce Bedspring" (Bruce Springsteen) and "The How," instead of "The Who." But she could always laugh at herself and asked some local cartoonists to sign the drawings she clipped from local newspapers. And, unlike a lot of thin-skinned politicians, she understood that the press was just doing its job.
In January 1988, Jon Schmitz, a Pittsburgh Press reporter covering city hall at the time, told Masloff that conventional wisdom said she would not run for mayor.
"That's when she got this twinkle in her eye and said, 'I might surprise them all,'" he said. Later, Schmitz realized how truly revealing her reply had been, but he never published it because it was off the record.
As mayor, Masloff pushed hard to revive the city she loved. She backed construction of the Pittsburgh Technology Center on Second Avenue, Washington's Landing on the former Herr's Island and Crawford Square in the Hill District. David Donahoe, who ran the Allegheny County Regional Asset District Board for 20 years before retiring in 2015, says Masloff's greatest accomplishment was creating the RAD board and that she never got proper credit for the feat. The board distributes half the proceeds of a 1% sales tax to fund libraries, parks, cultural groups and sports facilities.
"Sophie wanted to bring taxes under control. She decided the city could no longer afford what we now call regional assets, and she didn't say 'let them fend for themselves.' They devised a plan, engineered the concept, lobbied it with county leaders and Harrisburg and got the thing passed! ... That took a lot of muscle and work and we have to give her credit," Donahoe said.
Barbara S. Burstin deserves credit for a fine political biography that reminds us that good government may still be possible.
