Men who wrote newspaper editorials, foundation executives and corporate leaders often dismissed Sophie Masloff but even they were surprised at her achievements. Yes, she was the lady local cartoonists loved to lampoon for her trademark screechy voice and many malaprops like "Bruce Bedspring" (Bruce Springsteen) and "The How," instead of "The Who." But she could always laugh at herself and asked some local cartoonists to sign the drawings she clipped from local newspapers. And, unlike a lot of thin-skinned politicians, she understood that the press was just doing its job.