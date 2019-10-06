Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1. "Permanent Record," by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan: $30) The story of the whistleblower who exposed the U.S. government's system of mass surveillance.
2. "Talking to Strangers," by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $30) Examples of miscommunication explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
3. "Trick Mirror," by Jia Tolentino (Random House: $27) Essays on self-deception, surging beneath the surface of our lives from scammer culture to reality television.
4. "Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.
5. "That Will Never Work," by Marc Randolph (Little, Brown: $29) The untold story of how a Silicon Valley entrepreneur co-founded Netflix.
6. "We Are the Weather," by Jonathan Safran Foer (FSG: $25) The author explores a fresh take on climate change and what to do about it.
7. "Bitcoin Billionaires," by Ben Mezrich (Flatiron: $27.99) The story of how Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the twins who sued Mark Zuckerberg, bet big on crypto-currency and how it all paid off.
8. "She Said," by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press: $28) The investigation into Harvey Weinstein's alleged serial sexual abuses and disclosure of women's stories recounted by the New York Times reporters.
9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How not being positive all the time will make us become happier people.
10. "Call Sign Chaos," by Bing West and Jim Mattis (Random House: $28) Learning to lead in a chaotic world from former secretary of Defense.
(c)2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.