HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Strange Planet" by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift) Last week:
2. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week:
3. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2
4. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam) Last week: 1
5. "Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel" by Lee Child (Delacorte) Last week: 3
6. "Tom Clancy: Code of Honor" by Marc Cameron (Putnam) Last week:
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper) Last week: 7
8. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World) Last week: 15
9. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
10. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 5
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve) Last week:
2. "Guinness World Records 2020" by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records) Last week: 11
3. "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street) Last week: 1
4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier" by Ree Drummond (Morrow) Last week: 3
5. "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice" by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter) Last week:
6. "Me: Elton John Official Autobiography" by Elton John (Holt) Last week: 7
7. "Eberron: Rising from the Last War (Dungeons & Dragons)" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast) Last week:
8. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel) Last week: 4
9. "Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family" by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: 6
10. "Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown) Last week: 6
