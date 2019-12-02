Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group.
(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2019, PWxyz LLC.)
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Strange Planet. Nathan W. Pyle. Morrow Gift
2. A Minute to Midnight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. The Guardians. John Grisham. Doubleday
4. Twisted Twenty-Six. Janet Evanovich. Putnam
5. Blue Moon. Lee Child. Delacorte
6. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor. Marc Cameron. Putnam
7. The Dutch House. Ann Patchett. Harper
8. The Water Dancer. Ta-Nehisi Coates. One World
9. The Night Fire. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
10. The Institute. Stephen King. Scribner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Warning. Anonymous. Twelve
2. Guinness World Records 2020. Guinness World Records
3. Triggered. Donald Trump Jr. Center Street
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier. Ree Drummond. Morrow
5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice. Michelle Obama. Clarkson Potter
6. Me. Elton John. Holt
7. Eberron. Wizards of the Coast
8. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers. Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel
9. Finding Chika. Mitch Albom. Harper
10. Talking to Strangers. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
MASS MARKET
1. The House Next Door. James Patterson. Grand Central
2. You Don't Own Me. Clark/Burke. Pocket
3. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office. Marc Cameron. Berkley
4. All Fired Up. Lori Foster. HQN
5. Wyoming Heart. Diana Palmer. HQN
6. Leopard's Wrath. Christine Feehan. Berkley
7. Sea of Greed. Cussler/Brown. Putnam
8. Beauchamp Hall. Danielle Steel. Dell
9. Christmas With You. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. Season of Love. Debbie Macomber. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Every Breath. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. The Great Alone. Kristin Hannah. Griffin
3. The Chef. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
4. The Overstory. Richard Powers. Norton
5. Run Away. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
6. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
7. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
8. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin Books
9. The Irishman (movie tie-in). Charles Brandt. Steerforth
10. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.