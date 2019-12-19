Still, these Warriors (5-24) put together perhaps their best half of basketball this season. After falling behind by 13 points in the first quarter, D'Angelo Russell took control of the Warriors' offense scoring 18 points to guide the Warriors to a one-point deficit at the break. The Warriors assisted on 15 of their 23 field goals by halftime and, with 66 points, it was the Warriors' highest-scoring first half since Oct. 28, when they put up 72 points in New Orleans.