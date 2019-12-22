But they did hold Portland to just 35% shooting and it was a 27-23 Blazers lead after one. McCollum had just one point in the first quarter and was 0-for-6, but he got going in the second. He was 4-for-7, which included three three-pointers, and Portland started to gain an edge on the Wolves. Lillard was his lethal self on the offensive end, scoring 19 in the first half. The Wolves got a lift from Gorgui Dieng offensively, as Dieng scored 12 in the second, but the Blazers would lead by as much as 11. With the Wolves within 31-30, Portland went on an 11-5 run as Skal Labissiere took some of the scoring burden off McCollum and Lillard with seven points during that stretch. The Wolves got it back to within one, 49-48, but the Blazers controlled the rest of the half, scoring 12 of the next 14 points to close out the second.