At the same time, the Sixers are now 5-2 against those contenders, 6-2 if you include Indiana. Neither Milwaukee nor Miami, neither Toronto nor Boston or the Pacers, can boast anything close to that mark in the East's nascent internecine campaign. Against a team that entered the afternoon boasting an NBA-best 27-4 record, which had earned them the near-consensus designation as Eastern Conference favorites, the Sixers dominated at both ends of the court, the way they did in their first game against the Celtics and their first game against the Heat.