Doncic began the run with two free throws and a floater. He then had four consecutive assists, two to Boban Marjonavic and one each to Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. Doncic finished the stretch with a 32-foot 3-pointer and two more free throws. By the time he was done with his nine-point, four-assist surge, the Mavs had opened an 88-79 lead.