NEW YORK With a windmill flourish, the Sacramento Kings changed the narrative of their still-young season Sunday night.
De'Aaron Fox had a big fast-break dunk in the waning minutes as the Kings dominated the New York Knicks in a 113-92 win at Madison Square Garden. Fox finished with 24 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Kings got their second win in a row after an 0-5 start.
It was something new for the 2-5 Kings an easy win over the hapless 1-6 Knicks.
Sacramento sprinted out of the gates, hitting 5 of 12 three-pointers in the first quarter alone as the Kings built a 32-23 lead. More important, the Kings controlled the boards, nabbing 14 while the Knicks had just eight. The dominance continued in the second quarter as Sacramento extended the lead to 61-41. For the first time all year, the Kings outscored their opponent in the third quarter 29-23.
The keys: Sacramento outrebounded the Knicks 49-39 and took better care of the ball, with 13 turnovers.
The Kings have two nights off in Toronto as they prep for a game with the Raptors on Wednesday night.
