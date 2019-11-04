Sacramento sprinted out of the gates, hitting 5 of 12 three-pointers in the first quarter alone as the Kings built a 32-23 lead. More important, the Kings controlled the boards, nabbing 14 while the Knicks had just eight. The dominance continued in the second quarter as Sacramento extended the lead to 61-41. For the first time all year, the Kings outscored their opponent in the third quarter 29-23.