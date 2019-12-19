Walton moved Dedmon into a backup role after he hit 2 of 11 from 3-point range over the first four games of the season, but he gave him 21 games before taking him out of the rotation completely. The Kings signed Dedmon believing his perimeter shooting would spread defenses and space the floor, giving Bagley and De'Aaron Fox room to operate inside, but the opposite is true if opponents don't have to guard him.