On center Bam Adebayo, who is one of six NBA players this season averaging at least 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists: "Talking to him earlier today, all he talked about is being there for his teammates to do what they need him to do each and every night. His growth has been incredible. He stays in the gym. He really has bought into the coaching staff and everything they told him day one. He was raw, athletic (when Miami drafted him). Now he has the ball more than anyone because everyone trusts him. You see him working before and after practice. He's a special person and definitely has turned into a special player."