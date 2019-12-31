CHARLOTTE, N.C. The Charlotte Hornets' losing steak hit a season-high six Tuesday with a 109-92 home defeat to the Boston Celtics.
Even without forward Jaylen Brown, the Eastern Conference player of the week, the Celtics dominated this one throughout. Brown missed the game with a sinus infection. Jayson Tatum scored 24 for the Celtics and ex-Hornet Kemba Walker added 22.
The Hornets' backcourt of Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier combined to make just 7 of 25 shots. P.J. Washington led the Hornets in scoring with 15 points.
The Hornets fell to 13-23, while the Celtics improved to 23-8.
Rookie Washington is playing well quickly after missing five games with a broken finger. He made three of his first four shots from 3-point range on a night when few Hornets came close to offensive efficiency.
The Hornets' ability to trade baskets with a contender is dependent on the starting backcourt playing well. Graham and Rozier were a combined 3 of 14 from the field in the first half and reserve guard Malik Monk was 1 of 6. That made a double-digit deficit to the Celtics inevitable. Graham is shooting 27% from the field since his career-high 40-point game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Dwayne Bacon, who was out of the rotation after starting the first 10 games of the season, got eight minutes in the first half and scored five points. Bacon has kept a good attitude throughout his benching, which has to be frustrating considering what expectations were for him in the preseason.
