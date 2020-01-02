As a consequence of his unquestioned power, Sacramento got an NBA team in 1985 and kept it in early 2010s when the Maloof brothers, the former Kings owners, sought to relocate to Orange County and then Seattle. Stern was with Sacramento every step of the way. He was on hand at the first Arco Arena when the Kings played their inaugural game. And he was the most powerful player in the decade-long saga of keeping the Kings from leaving.