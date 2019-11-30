Duke freshman guard Cassius Stanley left the game with 18:26 to play suffering from an apparent left leg injury. Stanley missed a layup on a fast break with 18:43 left and fell to the court. Grimacing, it took him a few seconds to get up and he attempted to run back to join Duke on defense. But he only made it to half court. Teammates Mike Buckmire and Michael Savarino helped Stanley off the court since he was unable to bear weight on his left leg. Stanley had four points and three assists in the game prior to his injury.