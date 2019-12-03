When the Associated Press' Top 25 poll released last week, Michigan basketball had 12 total votes, well short of inclusion.
The Wolverines have a lot more votes now.
After a big week that saw Michigan beat two top-10 teams to win the 'Battle 4 Atlantis' tournament in the Bahamas, the Wolverines (7-0) jumped from outside the Top 25 to No. 4.
It is tied for the largest jump in the poll in its 70-year history, according to the AP.
About an hour later, the USA TODAY coaches poll was released. It also had U-M unranked last week. But on Monday, Michigan shot up to No. 5.
Michigan has the nation's strongest resume thus far, with neutral-site wins over then-No. 6 North Carolina, then-No. 8 Gonzaga and Iowa State, along with a home win over Creighton. Seth Davis of CBS Sports and Rob Dauster of NBC Sports both tweeted out ballots that included Michigan at No. 1; ESPN's Joe Lunardi, meanwhile, included the Wolverines as a No. 1 seed in his latest bracketology update.
The Wolverines will have a chance to move even higher in the coming weeks, too. Monday's poll set up a showdown Tuesday night between No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Michigan at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The game is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
And on Dec. 14, the Wolverines host No. 13 Oregon at Crisler Center, giving U-M yet another opportunity to add a signature win to its already strong NCAA tournament resume.
