While Howard and his staff's dogged pursuit of Dickinson deserves credit, so does the plan and organization that allowed them to win the recruitment. Kessler was initially the top target on the board, but Michigan wasn't left grasping for straws when he picked the Tar Heels in late September. The Wolverines had already evaluated Dickinson over the summer, including at the Peach Jam in early July, and followed through with an offer. He took an official visit on Sept. 7. So when their top target went off the board, Michigan likely didn't scramble; it simply pivoted in another direction.