Down 44-41 with 13 minutes to play, the visitors had three straight chances to tie the score. Michael Devoe's three-pointer bounced over the backboard. Khalid Moore's three from the left corner spun out. Then another Devoe three kicked off the rim. At the other end, UK's Immanuel Quickley accomplished what the Jackets could not, i.e. make his three. "That was the game right there," said Tech Coach Josh Pastner after his team had lost by 14.