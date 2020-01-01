Boston College entered Tuesday night's game next-to-last in the ACC in offensive efficiency at .97 points per possession. Only Georgia Tech, at .969, was worse. The Eagles played down to their reputation, particularly in the first half when they endured scoreless stretches covering 5 minutes, 59 seconds and 4:18 as the Blue Devils opened a 45-19 halftime lead. The Eagles finished at 33.9-percent shooting overall, including 3 of 18 on 3-pointers.