For people who crave the smell of fresh-baked brownies in the house but don't want all of the calories, Pillsbury has come out with a mix for thin, crispy brownie bark. It's ridiculously easy to make (add 1/2 stick of butter and 5 tablespoons of water), and in less than 25 minutes you have your own, sort-of homemade version of the snack another company calls Brownie Brittle.