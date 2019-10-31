But then, the whole idea of demanding undivided loyalty from citizens may be wrongheaded in the first place. Three-quarters of the world's countries now allow double citizenship, compared with about 40% in 1960. There's a good reason for that: Countries don't tend to go to war with each other as often as they did in the past, and people with affinity for two nations at once tend to strengthen ties between them and look for solutions that benefit both. In Europe, an Italian can work for the government of France because his loyalty lies with the idea of a borderless Europe. A Dane can serve as the mayor of a German city without changing his passport simply because locals like his ideas and management style.