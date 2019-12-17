Keuchel seems to make the most sense. A sensible get, if the Cards can work out a deal to get him for one or two years (he turns 32 on New Year's Day). He's a lefty. He's been on their radar. He gets groundballs. He has postseason pedigree. And did we mention he's a lefty? Might be forgetting someone, but it seems like the last lefty starter the Cards had was Lefty himself.