Arraez carted off field with leg injury in Twins victory over Kansas City

With Hunter Dozier batting in the seventh inning, Tyler Duffey threw a 1-2 fastball that Dozier popped almost straight up. All four Twins infielders converged near the pitcher's mound, and Duffey suddenly ducked and ran off the mound. Astudillo, playing first base, settled under the ball on his side of the mound, but Arraez, coming from third base, sped up, perhaps believing Duffey's retreat might allow the ball to drop. The infielders collided, and Arraez spun around, his right foot landing awkwardly and dropping both to the ground.