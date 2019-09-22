Nelson Cruz belts 400th career home run, Miguel Sano hits two as Twins power past Kansas City

The Twins got two home runs from Miguel Sano in addition to Cruz's milestone swat and it looked like they would need them all. After taking a 6-0 lead in first inning, the highlight being a three-run shot from Sano, the Royals got a two-run homer from Nick Dini in the second to get within 6-2. Twins lefthander Martin Perez then took the mound for the third and gave up two doubles and a single to the first three Kansas City batters.