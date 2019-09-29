Turns out the Red Sox might be just getting started in 2019

The next executive making the critical decisions for the Red Sox finds Mookie Betts a year from free agency and noncommittal on pledging his future to the club. Bobby Dalbec, C.J. Chatham, Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck could be on the verge of graduating from the farm system, but they're unlikely to play leading roles on a postseason contender as soon as next season. Ruthlessness will be required while parting company with some players at the bottom of the roster in the name of freeing up necessary Competitive Balance Tax space.