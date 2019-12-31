Beyond that, there is the opt-out and the no-trade clause. A team trading for Arenado would likely want to get assurances that he would not exercise that. Then there is the no-trade clause. For Arenado to waive it, he's likely going to want a strong chance to win. Even if he believes the Rangers are better situated to win than the Rockies, he might believe a better chance would come along at a later point.