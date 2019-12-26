Anyone who thought the facts supported an impeachment might have, too. We were depicted as haters who support a sham witch hunt that's "tantamount to a coup" (Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.). We were accused of trying to undo the election, of being "swamp creatures," threats to the unborn and the Second Amendment (Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La.) or Stalinists on a political crusade (Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.). We hate the 65 million people who voted for Trump and think they're stupid so we're out to delegitimize their votes, according to Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who promised if this impeachment effort succeeded, the next president, and all future ones, will be impeached.