GM strike may stretch out awaiting UAW workers' vote on tentative deal

While he said the people with whom he works at Orion are nice, the 64-year-old noted that working as a temporary worker means less pay and fewer benefits. Before being laid off with the rest of his shift at Warren Transmission in 2017, he was making $21 per hour. When he came back to work this April at Orion, his pay was $15.78 per hour. He said GM is "making out like a fat cat" paying him at that rate.