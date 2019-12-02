In the 1960s, demographer John Hajnal identified the "Northwestern European Marriage Pattern," in which people in northwestern European countries such as England started marrying late – in their 30s and even 40s. A significant proportion of the populace didn't marry at all. In this region of Europe, it was the norm for married couples to start a new household when they married, which required accumulating a certain amount of wealth. Like today, young men and women worked and saved money before moving into a new home, a process that often delayed marriage. If marriage were delayed too long – or if people couldn't accumulate enough wealth – they might not marry at all.