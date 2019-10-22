A technology company has opened an office in West Virginia.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for Infor's 12,000-square-foot (1,115-square-meter) facility in Charleston.



New York-based Infor develops business cloud software. The company plans to hire 100 workers.



Infor is partnering with Marshall University and West Virginia State University to train students in cloud operations and software engineering.



