UK's Johnson claims Brexit mandate as Tories secure majority



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II . She will ask him to form a new government after the Conservative Party's emphatic election victory.



Johnson traveled to Buckingham Palace on Friday for the constitutional ritual after securing the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s. The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher .



Johnson's victory paves the way for Britain's departure from the European Union by Jan. 31.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won a thumping majority of seats in Britain's Parliament — a decisive outcome to a Brexit-dominated election that should allow Johnson to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month.



House panel delays historic Trump impeachment vote



The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote late Thursday on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, shutting down a nearly 14-hour session that dragged with partisanship but had been expected to end with the formal charges being sent to the full House for a vote next week.



Approval of the two charges against the president is still expected Friday in the committee. But the sudden turn punctuated the deep split in the Congress, and the nation, over impeaching the president. The committee, made up of some of the most strident lawmakers, clashed all day and into the night as Republicans insisted on lengthy debate over amendments designed to kill the two formal charges against the president. But they had no hope of winning votes from the majority Democrats.



Chairman Jerrold Nadler , D-N.Y., said the committee would resume at 10 a.m. Friday.



"It is now very late at night," Nadler said after presiding over the two-day session. "I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these past two days and to search their consciences before they cast their final votes."



Trump is accused, in the first article, of abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival, Joe Biden, while holding military aid as leverage, and, in the second, of obstructing Congress by blocking the House's efforts to probe his actions.



Opioid billed as `safer' is abused widely around the world



Reports rolled in with escalating urgency — pills seized by the truckload, pills swallowed by schoolchildren, pills in the pockets of dead terrorists.



These pills, the world has been told, are safer than the OxyContins, the Vicodins, the fentanyls that have wreaked so much devastation. But now they are the root of what the United Nations named "the other opioid crisis" — an epidemic featured in fewer headlines than the American one, as it rages through the planet's most vulnerable countries.



Mass abuse of the opioid tramadol spans continents, from India to Africa to the Middle East, creating international havoc some experts blame on a loophole in narcotics regulation and a miscalculation of the drug's danger. The man-made opioid was touted as a way to relieve pain with little risk of abuse. Unlike other opioids, tramadol flowed freely around the world, unburdened by international controls that track most dangerous drugs.



But abuse is now so rampant that some countries are asking international authorities to intervene.



New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island



As grieving families sang traditional Maori songs, New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear landed on a small volcanic island on Friday and recovered six bodies of the 16 people who died in an eruption four days earlier.



The specialists — six men and two women wearing hooded protective suits and using breathing gear — landed by helicopter on White Island and found six of the eight bodies thought to be there.



"We know that reunification won't ease that sense of loss or grief because I don't think anything can. But we felt an enormous duty of care as New Zealanders to make sure that we brought their family members back," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference.



The families cheered and expressed joy and relief upon being told of the successful recovery, Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha said. "They've got their loved ones coming home," Haumaha said.



The bodies were airlifted to a nearby ship where the risky operation was monitored. Toxic volcanic gases are still venting from the crater, and scientists say another eruption like the fatal one Monday is possible.



From punchline to political star: the rise of Boris Johnson



Boris Johnson's many critics have often dismissed him as a political clown. He's having the last laugh now.



Results Friday confirmed that Johnson's Conservative Party has won a thumping majority in Britain's general election. He looks set to take more seats in Parliament than any Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.



A majority government gives Johnson the power to fulfill his promise to take Britain out of the European Union next month.



It's a triumph for a 55-year-old politician who has been written off more than once.



Johnson has built a career playing the rumpled, Latin-spouting clown who doesn't take himself too seriously. He once said he had as much chance of becoming prime minister as of being "reincarnated as an olive."



Hong Kong police slip on banana peel with tear gas tweet



Hong Kong's much-maligned police force has slipped on a banana peel by trying to make light of its liberal use of tear gas during the territory's protest movement.



Mimicking an artist who duct-taped a banana to a wall, the force tweeted a photo of a canister similarly taped, with the words: "Say NO to violence. Let's leave the tear gas cartridge on the wall forever."



"For a Police officer, using force, including tear gas, is always the last resort. If rioters don't use violence, Hong Kong will be safe and there's no reason for us to use force," the post on its Twitter account said.



Respondents to the post called it crass. Some, in turn, posted videos of Hong Kong police officers' use of gas and other riot control measures, which protesters say have been excessively violent.



The police force has fired nearly 16,000 tear gas rounds and made more than 6,000 arrests during the six months of pro-democracy demonstrations that have at times been marked by violent clashes and vandalism of government buildings, transit hubs and commercial spaces.



China says trade deal with US must be 'mutually beneficial'



Expectations for a U.S.-Chinese trade truce rose Friday, though Beijing accused Washington of unfairly attacking its economy and said a settlement to their costly, 17-month-old conflict must be "mutually beneficial."



A senior Trump administration official said an announcement regarding China would take place Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.



A "deal is close,'' said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, who was briefed by both sides.



Brilliant said the Trump administration agreed to suspend a planned tariff increase on $160 billion of Chinese imports due to take effect Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs, though it wasn't clear by how much.



In return, Beijing would buy more U.S. farm products, increase Americans companies' access to the Chinese market and tighten protection for intellectual property rights.



'Nuts!' US troops thwarted Hitler's last gamble 75 years ago



Pvt. Arthur Jacobson was seeking cover in the snow behind a tank moving slowly through the wooded hills of Belgium's Ardennes, German bullets whizzing by.



That was when he lost his best friend and Bazooka team partner to sniper fire. "They couldn't hit him, he shouted," Jacobson said wistfully. "Those were his last words."



The recollection of his worst day in the Battle of the Bulge still haunts him, three quarters of a century later during the first return of the 95-year-old to the battlefield.



And at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is fanning the flames of trans-Atlantic discord, the pristine-white rows of thousands of grave markers over the remains of U.S. soldiers in cemeteries on the former front line hark back to the days when Americans made the ultimate sacrifice for a cause across the ocean.



The fighting in the bitterly cold winter of 1944 was unforgiving to the extreme.



Tokyo being billed as 'Recovery Olympics' -- but not for all



The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics will kick off in Fukushima, the northern prefecture devastated almost nine years ago by an earthquake, tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.



They'll also play Olympic baseball and softball next year in one part of Fukushima, allowing Tokyo organizers and the Japanese government to label these games the "Recovery Olympics." The symbolism recalls the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, which showcased Japan's reemergence just 19 years after World War II.



But tens of thousands still haven't recovered in Fukushima, displaced by nuclear radiation and unable to return to deserted places like Futaba.



Time stopped in the town of 7,100 when disaster stuck on March 11, 2011.



Laundry still hangs from the second floor of one house. Vermin gnaw away at once intimate family spaces, exposed through shattered windows and mangled doors. The desolation is deepened by Japanese tidiness with shoes waiting in doorways for absent owners.



'Shop early': US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up



Customers searching for the perfect Christmas tree typically glance at Sandy Parsons' limited offerings, then keep walking.



Parsons never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm. Supplies were short, she was told. Instead, she was shipped some smaller ones for her lot at the Capitol Market in Charleston. Those paled in comparison to the much taller beauties at a competitor's lot next door.



"This has been the worst season," Parsons said. "We lost a lot of money by that. It sets you back two or three years."



Christmas tree supplies are tight again this year across the United States, depending upon location and seller. The industry is still bouncing back from the Great Recession and trying to win people back from a shift toward artificial trees when times were especially tough.



Industry officials say not to worry: Everyone who wants a last-minute tree should be able to find one. It just might take a little more searching, especially if customers want a specific type, and you might have to pay a little more.



