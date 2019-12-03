UK police: Suspect in attack had served time for terrorism



UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.



Neil Basu, London's police counterterrorism chief, said 28-year-old Usman Khan was attending a program that works to educate prisoners when he launched Friday's attack just yards from the site of a deadly 2017 van and knife rampage.



Basu said the suspect appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be "a hoax explosive device." Police said they were treating the stabbings as a terrorist attack and were not actively looking for other suspects.



Health officials said one of the wounded was in critical but stable condition, one was stable and the third had less serious injuries.



The attack raises difficult questions for Britain's government and security services. Police said Khan was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offenses and released in December 2018 "on license," which means he had to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison. Several British media outlets reported that he was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet at the time of the attack.



___



Powerful storm interrupts nation's busiest travel weekend



A powerful storm making its way east from California is causing major disruptions during the year's busiest travel weekend, as forecasters warned that intensifying snow and ice could thwart millions of people across the country hoping to get home after Thanksgiving.



The storm caused the death of at least one person in South Dakota and shut down highways in the western U.S., stranding drivers in California and prompting authorities in Arizona to plead with travelers to wait out the weather before attempting to travel.



The storm was tracking into the Plains Friday and expected to track east through the weekend — into the Midwest by Saturday and the Northeast on Sunday — pummeling a huge portion of the country with snow, ice or flash flooding.



The National Weather Service said travel could become impossible in some places.



The weather could be particularly disruptive on Sunday, when millions of holiday travelers head home. Airlines for America, the airline industry's trade group, expects 3.1 million passengers during what could be the busiest day ever recorded for American air travel.



___



Peru's Keiko Fujimori leaves prison after top court ruling



Supporters cheered late Friday as once-powerful opposition leader and two-time Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori left the prison where she had been held while being investigated for alleged corruption. Peru's Constitutional Tribunal approved her release.



Smiling broadly, the daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori walked out of the women's prison in the Lima district of Chorrillos and was handed a bouquet of roses by her husband, Mark Villanella, who had been on a hunger strike demanding her release.



Keiko Fujimori called her 13-month prison stay the "most painful time of my life, so the first thing I want to do now that I am on the street is thank God for giving me the strength to resist."



She was freed by the Constitutional Tribunal in 4-3 vote earlier this week. The magistrates noted the decision on a habeas corpus request does not constitute a judgment on her guilt or innocence with regards to accusations she accepted money from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Fujimori could still be returned to a cell.



Dozens of riot police were present in case of protests by opponents who have called her release another blow for entrenched impunity for the corrupt in the South American country. But most of the people outside the prison were her supporters.



___



Science warnings, US retreat add urgency to UN climate talks



Mass protests, a last-minute venue change and talk of climate tipping points are adding some unplanned drama to this year's international talks on tackling global warming.



Delegates from almost 200 countries had hoped to put the finishing touches to the rules governing the 2015 Paris accord , ironing out a few wrinkles left over from last year's conference in Katowice, Poland, and setting the scene for a major review of their efforts in 2020.



But then Brazil pulled its offer of hosting the talks and stand-in Chile, rattled by anti-government protests, canceled five weeks before the meeting. Next, President Donald Trump served formal notice that the United States was quitting the Paris accord, delivering a symbolic blow to one of his predecessor's signature achievements.



And scientists? Well, they didn't have any good news either. Study after study published in recent months has underscored the rapid pace of global warming and the need to cut emissions of greenhouse gases as soon as possible.



Against that backdrop, the Dec. 2-13 meeting in Madrid has gained fresh urgency.



___



Biden heads to Iowa looking for a rebound in key state



Joe Biden kicks off an eight-day bus tour across Iowa on Saturday with a message: Reports of his demise in the nation's first presidential caucus state have been greatly exaggerated.



Biden's aides acknowledge that he must sharpen his pitch ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses that launch Democrats ' 2020 voting. Yet the former vice president's advisers reject any characterization of the 18-county swing as a campaign reset, even with polls showing that Biden's standing in Iowa has slipped in recent months.



They instead frame the extended trip as an effort to demonstrate wide appeal and harden support across a Democratic electorate whose top priority — even beyond intense intraparty debates on health care, a wealth tax and other issues — is defeating President Donald Trump. And conversations with his top advisers and supporters reveal a quiet confidence that the 77-year-old candidate retains a broad base of support and is well-situated to recover lost ground.



"As people get closer and closer to February, they become more and more practical about this," said former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack , who recently gave Biden his most high-profile Iowa endorsement yet. "He can make the strongest case, among all the candidates, that he is in a position to get things done, and he is in a position to win."



Iowa polls suggest Biden – still a front-runner nationally – is in a jumble near the top, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg appearing to hold a narrow lead over the former vice president and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, 70, and Bernie Sanders, 78. The senators have animated the party's left flank, while the 37-year-old Buttigieg joins Biden in Democrats' moderate lane but calling for generational change.



___



Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy



Black Friday enthusiasts woke up before dawn and traveled cross-state to their favorite malls in search of hot deals, kicking off a shortened shopping season that intensified the scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas.



But the ever-growing popularity of online shopping and holiday discounts that started weeks earlier dampened the frenzy. This year, more people got a head start on gift-hunting, lured by deals from retailers trying to compensate for the shorter season.



The shopping season is the shortest since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the last Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be.



Shoppers up since the wee hours slept in chairs at Nashville's Opry Mills mall, known for its outlet stores. Outside, deal-seekers were still fighting for parking spots by midmorning.



Haley Wright left Alabama at 4 a.m. to arrive at the Tennessee mall by 7 a.m. She makes the annual trip because she says the stores offer better deals and a more fun environment than the shops back home.



___



Impeachment may complicate 2020 for lonely Michigan moderate



For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Republican Rep. Fred Upton easily won reelection to his southwest Michigan House seat by touting "common-sense values" and bipartisan accomplishments.



Republicans and even many Democrats have appreciated his moderate views and the way he hustled around the district on his days back home, meeting people at schools and senior homes and doing weekly radio interviews.



But then came the hyperpolarized politics of the Donald Trump era. Now no one, including Upton, really knows what the future holds for him heading into the 2020 election .



For officeholders who were proud of holding the middle ground and working with the opposing party, big questions loom about whether being a moderate is still a viable political position, or whether the impeachment storm sweeping U.S. politics will force everyone to accept a new identity — pro-Trump or anti-Trump — and await voters' judgment on it.



What happens to this ever-shrinking group of politicians — a dozen or so left after a rash of retirements or midterm losses — could make a big difference in which party emerges on top when the televised hearings have ended and the votes are counted next November. Some of the seats are in key swing states like Michigan, typically in suburban or fast-growing areas like Upton's. His largely white district stretches from tourist destinations along Lake Michigan and across rural, Republican communities to more diverse Kalamazoo, home to Western Michigan University.



___



Albania's search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50



The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, the prime minister said Saturday, with the death toll at 50 and no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.



Prime Minister Edi Rama said preliminary figures showed more than 1,465 buildings in the capital, Tirana, and about 900 in nearby Durres were seriously damaged in Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake.



About 2,000 people were injured. One woman remained in a coma, according to health officials.



Preliminary figures estimate at least 4,000 people are homeless.



About 2,500 people from damaged homes have been sheltered in hotels. Others have been taken to neighboring Kosovo or have moved to eastern areas of Albania.



___



Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims



The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month were repatriated to their home country on Saturday.



Photos by the official Vietnam News Agency showed the arrival at the Hanoi airport of 16 bodies and seven urns, which had been flown from London.



They were loaded into ambulances on a foggy morning for a trip to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam.



The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police said the victims were aged between 15 and 44. While no cause of death has been officially established, the circumstances suggested asphyxiation.



The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Several suspects have been arrested in the U.K. and Vietnam.



___



Belated bill to help solve indigenous cold cases gains steam



A bill originally meant to help law enforcement investigate cold cases of murdered and missing indigenous women that has floundered in Congress for two years may have the missing ingredients to become law — money and muscle.



The money comes from an appropriations subcommittee chaired by Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski , who told The Associated Press that for the first time funding is being directed specifically to murdered and missing indigenous people. The muscle comes from the White House and specifically the Department of Justice, which last week unveiled a plan that would investigate issues raised in the bill like data collection practices and federal databases.



It adds up to a strong outlook for Savanna's Act, which was originally introduced in 2017 by Murkowski, Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro and former North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp . Murkowski and Heitkamp, longtime allies on issues affecting indigenous people, also created the Commission on Native Children, which recently held its first meeting.



"The great thing about Lisa's work has been her willingness to not just pass this law but make sure there's an appropriation for it," Heitkamp said Friday.



The bill is named for Savanna Greywind, a Native American North Dakota woman who was killed in 2017 when her baby was cut from her womb. The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, chaired by North Dakota Republican John Hoeven , earlier this month advanced another version of bill to the full Senate for consideration.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.