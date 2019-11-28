Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work



The watch towers, double-locked doors and video surveillance in the Chinese camps are there "to prevent escapes." Uighurs and other minorities held inside are scored on how well they speak the dominant Mandarin language and follow strict rules on everything down to bathing and using the toilet, scores that determine if they can leave.



"Manner education" is mandatory, but "vocational skills improvement" is offered only after a year in the camps.



Voluntary job training is the reason the Chinese government has given for detaining more than a million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslims. But a classified blueprint leaked to a consortium of news organizations shows the camps are instead precisely what former detainees have described: Forced ideological and behavioral re-education centers run in secret.



The classified documents lay out the Chinese government's deliberate strategy to lock up ethnic minorities even before they commit a crime, to rewire their thoughts and the language they speak.



The papers also show how Beijing is pioneering a new form of social control using data and artificial intelligence. Drawing on data collected by mass surveillance technology, computers issued the names of tens of thousands of people for interrogation or detention in just one week.



Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy



Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday fired the Navy's top official, ending a stunning clash between President Donald Trump and top military leadership over the fate of a SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq.



Esper said he had lost confidence in Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and alleged that Spencer proposed a deal with the White House behind his back to resolve the SEAL's case. Trump has championed the matter of Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who was acquitted of murder in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive but convicted of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017.



Spencer's firing was a dramatic turn in the fast-changing and politically charged controversy. It exposed fissures in Trump's relationship with the highest ranks of the U.S. military and raised questions about the appropriate role of a commander in chief in matters of military justice.



Gallagher was demoted from chief petty officer to a 1st class petty officer after his conviction by a military jury. Trump, however, restored Gallagher's rank this month.



The situation escalated again in recent days.



Pro-democracy camp wins landslide in Hong Kong vote



Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition won a stunning landslide victory in weekend local elections in a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of violent protests that have divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.



Wu Chi-wai, leader of the city's biggest pro-democracy party, said Monday that the bloc swept nearly 90% of 452 district council seats, which will help it take unprecedented control of 17 out of 18 district councils. The results were based on official tallies announced by election officials.



The result of Sunday's elections could force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month. The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on public support for the protests.



"It's nothing short of a revolution. This is a landslide," said Willy Lam, a political expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "It's a sound repudiation of the Carrie Lam administration and shows the silent majority are behind the demands of the protesters."



The pro-democracy camp hailed its astounding gains in the normally low-key race as a victory for the people and said Carrie Lam and Beijing must now seriously heed protesters' demands, in particular a call for an independent commission to investigate the events of the past six months.



What's next in impeachment: Judiciary Committee up next?



After two weeks of public hearings, Democrats could soon turn the impeachment process over to the House Judiciary Committee. They're moving "expeditiously" ahead as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed.



At some point in the coming weeks, the House intelligence panel will submit a report to the Judiciary panel, and then Democrats will consider drafting articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and the administration's attempts to block the investigation. The articles could cover matters beyond Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Democrats, including special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but no decisions have been made.



There could be several steps along the way, including a Judiciary committee vote, a House floor vote and, finally, a Senate trial.



What's next in impeachment:



INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE WRAPS UP



Colleges struggle with soaring student demand for counseling



More college students are turning to their schools for help with anxiety, depression and other mental health problems, and many must wait weeks for treatment or find help elsewhere as campus clinics struggle to meet demand, an Associated Press review of more than three dozen public universities found.



On some campuses, the number of students seeking treatment has nearly doubled over the last five years while overall enrollment has remained relatively flat. The increase has been tied to reduced stigma around mental health, along with rising rates of depression and other disorders. Universities have expanded their mental health clinics, but the growth is often slow, and demand keeps surging.



Long waits have provoked protests at schools from Maryland to California, in some cases following student suicides. Meanwhile, campus counseling centers grapple with low morale and high burnout as staff members face increasingly heavy workloads.



"It's an incredible struggle, to be honest," said Jamie Davidson, associate vice president for student wellness at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which has 11 licensed counselors for 30,000 students. "It's stressful on our staff and our resources. We've increased it, but you're never going to talk to anyone in the mental health field who tells you we have sufficient resources."



The Associated Press requested five years of data from the largest public university in each state. A total of 39 provided annual statistics from their counseling clinics or health centers. The remaining 11 said they did not have complete records or had not provided records five months after they were requested.



'A serious-minded kid:' Pete Buttigieg aimed high early



It was a running joke in his AP U.S. history class at Saint Joseph High School: Would Peter Buttigieg — the smartest kid in class, language whiz and devotee of John F. Kennedy — use his unusual last name in his eventual run for president of the United States? Or would he have a better shot of winning the voters of the future if he went by Montgomery, his middle name?



It was the late 1990s, Bill Clinton was in the White House, and a round-faced teenager in South Bend, Indiana, was viewed by many around him as an eventual successor. As early as grade school, Buttigieg exhibited an attention-grabbing combination of brains and curiosity, the sort of kid with a reputation — among kids and teachers. He would be named high school valedictorian, voted senior class president and chosen Most Likely to be U.S. President. He sat at the adults table.



Now, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — not Montgomery — is indeed running for the highest office in the land.



It's an audacious leap. No mayor has ever gone straight to the White House (let alone from a city of just over 100,000). No president has ever been so young (he'll be 39 on Inauguration Day). And no commander in chief has ever been openly gay (or had a husband).



But people who have known Buttigieg since his Indiana boyhood say it all feels predictable.



Alaska Native ice cellars failing amid environmental changes



For generations, people in Alaska's far-north whaling villages have relied on hand-built ice cellars dug deep into the permafrost to age their subsistence food to perfection and keep it cold throughout the year.



Scores of the naturally refrigerated food caches lie beneath these largely Inupiat communities, where many rely on hunting and fishing to feed their families. They range from small arctic root cellars to spacious, wood-lined chambers, some topped with sheds.



Now, a growing number of these underground cellars are being rendered unreliable as global warming and other modern factors force changes to an ancient way of life. Some villages are working to adapt as more cellars — some stocked with tons of whale, walrus and other meats — turn up with pooling water and mold.



"I'm worried," said Gordon Brower, a whaling captain who lives in Utqiagvik, the nation's northernmost community, which logged its warmest May through September on record this year.



His family has two ice cellars: One is more than 100 years old and used to store at least 2 tons (1.8 metric tons) of frozen bowhead whale meat set aside for community feasts; the other was built in 1955, and is used as the family's private subsistence-food cache.



Swift moonwalks past Michael Jackson's record at AMA Awards



Taylor Swift has moonwalked past Michael Jackson's record at the 2019 American Music Awards , taking home six honors including artist of the year and artist of the decade.



The pop star, who walked into Sunday night's show with 23 AMAs, surpassed the King of Pop's 24 wins at the fan-voted show. She rambled onstage as she won the final award of the night — artist of the year — and repeatedly thanked her fans for always showing up — during both the good and bad times.



"This year has been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated, so behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring," said Swift, who now has 29 AMAs.



It was a family affair at the AMAs: Swift's father and teary-eyed mom sang along as the singer performed a medley of her hit songs — a performance Swift said in a Nov. 15 social media post was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, the owners of her master recordings.



She didn't mention the men during her acceptance speeches at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but this did thank her new label for allowing her to freely express herself as an artist.



Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal



London's transit authority said Monday it is not renewing Uber's license to operate in the British capital, dealing a major setback to the ride-hailing company.



Uber vowed to appeal the decision and has 21 days to do so. The company can continue operating while the appeals process is under way.



Transport for London cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk" in its decision not to extend Uber's license, which expires at midnight Monday.



The transit authority said that despite addressing some issues, it "does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future."



As a result, Transport for London has deemed Uber "not fit and proper at this time."



