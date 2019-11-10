Diplomat had 'clear understanding' of Ukraine quid pro quo



A State Department envoy told lawmakers it was his "clear understanding" the U.S. government intended to withhold military aid from Ukraine until the country committed to investigations sought by President Donald Trump , including into a political rival, according to a transcript of the closed-door interview released Wednesday.



William Taylor told impeachment investigators he understood that the security assistance, and not just a White House meeting for Ukraine's new president, was conditioned on the country committing to investigations of Joe Biden and also Democrats ' actions in the 2016 election.



"That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the president committed to pursue the investigation," Taylor said.



He was asked if he was aware that "quid pro quo" meant "this for that."



"I am," he replied.



Analysis: Trump's GOP has no answer for suburban slide



The suburban revolt against President Donald Trump's Republican Party is growing.



And if nothing else, the GOP's struggle across the South on Tuesday revealed that Republicans don't have a plan to fix it.



In Kentucky, Trump and his allies went all in to rescue embattled Gov. Matt Bevin , who wrapped himself in the president's image in his pugnacious campaign. In Virginia, embattled Republicans ran away from Trump, downplaying their support for his policies and encouraging him to stay away.



In the end, neither strategy was a sure winner.



Bevin's race remained too close to call on Wednesday, locked in a virtual dead heat with Democrat Andy Beshear in a state Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016. The GOP in Virginia lost control of both houses of the legislature for the first time in a generation.



McConnell , Trump joined for 2020, despite Kentucky setback



Their man in Kentucky may be losing, but President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aren't letting Gov. Matt Bevin's election fortunes alter their own pact to win the state together in 2020.



Trump started the affirmation early, tweeting his confidence in the GOP leader Wednesday morning. McConnell arrived later at the White House to celebrate one of their major accomplishments: stacking the federal courts with the president's judges, a fundamental priority of conservative evangelical Republican voters.



Bevin's fate, despite the efforts by McConnell and Trump to prop him up, seemed to have only made their dependence stronger.



"Based on the Kentucky results, Mitch McConnell...will win BIG in Kentucky next year!" Trump predicted.



At the White House ceremony, Trump singled out McConnell for his role in securing the judicial confirmations. The senator received a long ovation and returned the nod.



Deadly ambush shows Mexico lost control of area



When drug cartel gunmen opened fire on American women and children in northern Mexico, the Mexican Army, the National Guard and Sonora state police were not there to protect them. It took them about eight hours just to arrive.



To villagers and others, the bloodshed seemed to demonstrate once more that the government has lost control over vast areas of the country to the drug traffickers.



"The country is suffering very much from violence," said William Stubbs, a pecan and alfalfa farmer who serves on a community security committee in the American-dominated hamlet of Colonia LeBaron. "You see it all over. And it ain't getting better. It's getting worse."



The lack of law enforcement in rural areas like the northern states of Chihuahua and Sonora once led the dual U.S.-Mexican residents of places like Colonia LeBaron to form their own civilian defense patrols.



Stubbs said that after the 2009 killing of anti-crime activist Benjamin LeBaron, residents positioned themselves each night for two years with high-powered binoculars to keep watch from the large "L'' for "LeBaron" that stands on a hillside above the town.



Judge strikes down new Trump rule on religious objections



A federal judge on Wednesday struck down a new Trump administration rule that could open the way for more health care workers to refuse to participate in abortions or other procedures on moral or religious grounds.



U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said the U.S. Health and Human Services Department overstepped its authority and went beyond existing law in issuing the rule. He also said that the measure could be costly, burdensome and damaging to emergency care and that the whole rationale for the rule was based on a lie.



He said the department's claim that there was a significant increase in complaints about workers being forced to violate their conscience was "flatly untrue." The HHS rule, he said, is a classic "solution in search of a problem."



An HHS spokeswoman had no comment.



Nineteen states, the District of Columbia, three local governments, health organizations and others had sued to block the rule from taking effect Nov. 22, arguing that it would be discriminatory and would interfere with people's access to health care.



Europeans look to China as global partner, shun Trump's US



When France's president wants to carry European concerns to the world stage to find solutions for climate change, trade tensions or Iran's nuclear ambitions, he no longer calls Washington. He flies to Beijing.



President Emmanuel Macron 's visit to China this week suggests that the United States risks being sidelined on the global stage under President Donald Trump. One moment spoke volumes: Chinese President Xi Jinping sampling French wines, which Trump's administration recently slapped with heavy new tariffs.



Macron portrayed himself as an envoy for the whole European Union , conveying the message that the bloc has largely given up on Trump, who doesn't hide his disdain for multilateralism.



Just as the Trump administration formally launched the process of pulling out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement , France and China issued a "Beijing call" on Wednesday for increased global cooperation in fighting climate change and better protecting biodiversity. Both countries have deplored the U.S. withdrawal.



"One country's isolated choice can't change the course of the world. It only leads to marginalization," Macron said.



US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users



The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.



A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.



The accounts included those of a popular journalist with more than 1 million followers and other prominent government critics.



It also alleged that the employees — whose jobs did not require access to Twitter users' private information — were rewarded with a designer watch and tens of thousands of dollars funneled into secret bank accounts. They were charged with acting as agents of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government.



The Saudi government had no immediate comment through its embassy in Washington.



AP Analysis: Activity at Iran's nuclear site raises risks



Ten years ago while flanked by the leaders of Britain and France, then-President Barack Obama revealed to the world that Iran had built a "covert uranium enrichment facility" amid tensions with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program .



A decade later, Iran's Fordo facility is back in the news as Iran prepared Wednesday to inject uranium gas into the more than 1,000 centrifuges there to pressure the world after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal.



The resumption of nuclear activity at Fordo pushes the risk of a wider confrontation involving Iran even higher after months of attacks across the Middle East that the U.S. blames on Tehran. Israel, which has carried out pre-emptive airstrikes on its adversaries' nuclear programs in the past, also is repeating a warning that it will not allow Iran to have atomic weapons.



Tehran, which maintains its program is peaceful, is gambling that its own maximum pressure campaign will be enough to push Europe to offer it a way to sell Iranian crude oil abroad despite U.S. sanctions



Activity at Fordo, just north of the Shiite holy city of Qom, remains a major concern for nuclear nonproliferation experts. Buried under a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft batteries, Fordo appears designed to withstand airstrikes. Its construction began at least in 2007, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency , although Iran only informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the facility in 2009.



Democrats promise swift action after win in Virginia



Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam promised Wednesday to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump to turn the Old Dominion into a state where gun laws are stricter, the environment is cleaner and cities have greater leeway to take down Confederate statues.



The Democratic governor pledged swift action on liberal policies a day after his party took control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.



"Virginia is blue. I want everyone to know that," Northam said.



However, the moderate governor also signaled he was not inclined to pursue any policies that might hurt the state's business friendly reputation.



Suburban voters turned out in big numbers Tuesday to back Democratic candidates, continuing a trend of once GOP-friendly suburbs turning blue. This is the third election in a row in which Virginia Democrats made significant gains since Trump was elected.



Safety questions still swirl in Paradise year after wildfire



There was "no way in hell" Victoria Sinclaire was rebuilding in Paradise.



She'd thought she was going to die during the six hours it took her to escape the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. The town where she'd raised her family was nearly wiped out, two of her three cats had disappeared into the flames, and she "was done."



Sinclaire and tens of thousands of others in nearby communities fled the wind-whipped inferno that killed 85 people and incinerated roughly 19,000 homes, businesses and other buildings on Nov. 8, 2018.



Despite her vow to stay away, Sinclaire's family was one of the first to rebuild, braving the enduring threat of wildfires, and now, repeated power outages as the nation's largest utility tries to prevent its equipment from sparking blazes on windy days like it did in Paradise a year ago.



Weeks after the fire, Sinclaire had an epiphany when she returned to the ruins of her home, where she raised a daughter and nearly two dozen foster children over eight years. Even rescue groups eventually found her two missing cats.



