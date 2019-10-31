Trump says US forces cornered IS leader in dead-end tunnel
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi , the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, died after U.S. special operators cornered him during a raid in Syria, President Donald Trump said Sunday.
"Last night, the United States brought the world's No. 1 terrorist leader to justice," Trump announced at the White House, providing graphic details of al-Baghdadi's final moments at the helm of the militant organization. "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead."
In a national address, Trump described the nighttime airborne raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, with American special operations forces flying over heavily militarized territory controlled by multiple nations and forces. No U.S. troops were killed in the operation, Trump said.
The death of al-Baghdadi was a milestone in the fight against IS, which brutalized swaths of Syria and Iraq and sought to direct a global campaign from a self-declared "caliphate." A yearslong campaign by American and allied forces led to the recapture of the group's territorial holding, but its violent ideology has continued to inspire attacks.
As U.S. troops bore down on al-Baghdadi, he fled into a "dead-end" tunnel with three of his children, Trump said, and detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and the children. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone," Trump said. "He died like a dog, he died like a coward."
Islamic State leader leaves a legacy of terror
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi sought to establish a new Islamic "caliphate" across Syria and Iraq, but he might be remembered more as the ruthlessly calculating militant leader of the Islamic State group who brought terror to the heart of Europe and set up a short-lived organization so extreme that it was shunned even by al-Qaida .
With a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head, al-Baghdadi steered his chillingly violent and surprisingly disciplined followers into new territory by capitalizing on feelings of Sunni supremacy and disenfranchisement at a time of tumult that followed the Arab Spring.
One of the few senior IS commanders still at large after two years of steady battlefield losses, al-Baghdadi died Saturday when he detonated his suicide vest in a tunnel while being pursued by U.S. forces north of Idlib, Syria, killing himself and three of his children, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday. He was believed to be 48.
"He didn't die a hero, he died a coward, crying, whimpering and screaming," Trump said at the White House, adding that the U.S. had al-Baghdadi under surveillance for weeks.
Militants under his command were some of the first jihadis to grow up with the internet, and they deftly exploited social media to tout their military successes, document their mass slaughter, beheadings and stonings, and promote the Islamic State to a global audience.
Situation Room: 2 photos capture vastly different presidents
Two high-risk raids. Two dramatic moments in the White House.
Photos taken in the White House Situation Room during the killings of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday and of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden eight years earlier capture the vastly different styles of two American presidents.
The White House on Sunday released a photo of President Donald Trump with five of his senior national security advisers monitoring the Saturday night operation against al-Baghdadi in Syria.
The photo shows the six men, all in dark suits or military uniform, posing for the camera and staring straight forward with stern expressions as they sit around a table. The presidential seal gleams on the wall over Trump's head.
The photo invites comparisons to the Situation Room photo released by President Barack Obama's White House following the May 2011 operation in which Navy Seals killed bin Laden.
California declares state of emergency over wildfires, winds
California's governor declared a statewide emergency Sunday after officials ordered nearly 200,000 people to leave their homes as hurricane-force winds drove multiple wildfires through bone-dry vegetation. Meanwhile, the state's largest utility cut electricity to millions of residents as a precaution to prevent more areas from igniting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that officials were deploying "every resource available" to respond to the wildfires, including a large blaze in Northern California's wine country powered by gusts that topped more than 80 mph (149 kph).
Elsewhere, two grass fires burning in the San Francisco Bay Area briefly halted traffic on a bridge. The flames came dangerously close to homes in Vallejo. Another grass fire closed a stretch of interstate that cut through the state capital as smoke obstructed drivers along the busy stretch.
In the south, a wildfire in the Santa Clarita area near Los Angeles destroyed 18 structures.
The biggest evacuation was in Northern California's Sonoma County where 180,000 people were told to pack up and leave.
John Conyers , longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, one of the longest-serving members of Congress whose resolutely liberal stance on civil rights made him a political institution in Washington and back home in Detroit despite several scandals, has died. He was 90.
Conyers, among the high-profile politicians topped by sex harassment allegations in 2017, died at his home on Sunday, said Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski. The death "looks like natural causes," Donakowski added.
Known as the dean of the Congressional Black Caucus, which he helped found, Conyers became one of only six black House members when he was won his first election by just 108 votes in 1964. The race was the beginning of more than 50 years of election dominance: Conyers regularly won elections with more than 80% of the vote, even after his wife went to prison for taking a bribe.
That voter loyalty helped Conyers freely speak his mind. He took aim at both Republicans and fellow Democrats: He said then-President George W. Bush "has been an absolute disaster for the African-American community" in 2004, and in 1979 called then-President Jimmy Carter "a hopeless, demented, honest, well-intentioned nerd who will never get past his first administration."
Throughout his career, Conyers used his influence to push civil rights. After a 15-year fight, he won passage of legislation declaring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a national holiday, first celebrated in 1986. He regularly introduced a bill starting in 1989 to study the harm caused by slavery and the possibility of reparations for slaves' descendants. That bill never got past a House subcommittee.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at college party in Texas
A gunman opened fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos, authorities said Sunday.
Authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System, and that others may have been shot at random, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said. Authorities were still looking for the suspect, Meeks said, and had not yet identified him.
The shooting took place around midnight Saturday at what Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials have said it was not a school-sanctioned event. Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun, Meeks said.
Meeks described "complete chaos" after the shots rang out, with hundreds of people fleeing, including the gunman. Authorities initially had said 14 people were injured, but they later revised that figure.
The 12 injured included six people who were trampled or hurt by glass in the melee, according to Sgt. Jeff Haines, a spokesman for the sheriff's department. Six others were injured by gunfire. Four of them were in critical condition and one was in good condition Sunday afternoon, he said. He did not know the condition of the sixth person.
What's Next: Depositions turn to the White House
For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry . House committees are trying to determine if President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family, and to investigate the country's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election .
A quick summary of the latest news:
DEPOSITIONS TURN TO WHITE HOUSE
The three House committees leading the Democratic investigation have scheduled several current and former National Security Council officials to testify this week behind closed doors — an attempt to get a better look inside the White House as Trump pushed Ukraine to conduct politically motivated investigations.
The officials include Charles Kupperman, a former deputy at the NSC under then-national security adviser John Bolton, and current NSC staffers Tim Morrison and Alexander Vindman. Morrison is particularly significant. William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told lawmakers in his deposition last week about phone calls he had with Morrison that described the Ukraine effort.
More severely obese kids should get surgery, MD group says
Even some severely obese preteens should be considered for weight loss surgery, according to new recommendations.
The guidance issued Sunday by the American Academy of Pediatrics is based on a review of medical evidence, including several studies showing that surgery in teens can result in marked weight loss lasting at least several years, with few complications. In many cases, related health problems including diabetes and high blood pressure vanished after surgery.
While most of those studies involved teens, one included children younger than 12 and found no ill effects on growth, the policy says.
"Safe and effective is the message here," said Dr. Sarah Armstrong, a Duke University pediatrics professor and the policy's lead author.
Armstrong said children who have not gone through puberty may not be mature enough to understand the life-changing implications of surgery but that age alone shouldn't rule it out. She doesn't do surgery but works at a center that offers it; the youngest patient was 14.
For an encore, 'Joker' is No. 1 again at the box office
Put on a happy face. "Joker" is No. 1 again.
Todd Phillip's R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." The Warner Bros. ' sensation, starring Joaquin Phoenix, took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.'s "Maleficent" sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. "Mistress of Evil," starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend.
With such a close race at the top between "Joker" and "Mistress of Evil," the order could switch when final figures are released Monday.
But ticket sales have continued to surge well past expectations for "Joker." With a modest budget of $60 million, it's been extraordinarily profitable for Warner Bros. — although the studio, to mitigate risk, shared costs with Bron Studios and Village Roadshow Pictures.
AP Top 25: LSU No. 1 ahead of 'Bama, Ohio St in close vote
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever.
Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama on Sunday to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.
No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest during a regular-season poll since the current point system went into place in 1978. The previous low was Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 Southern California, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes.
Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes. There have now been three No. 1 teams this season and none of them have lost.
Sam McKewon of the Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald has switched No. 1 teams three times, going from Clemson to Alabama to Ohio State.
