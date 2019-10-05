Accusations over Trump probe fly between Pompeo , Democrats



Setting a defiant tone, the Trump administration resisted Congress' access to impeachment witnesses, even as House Democrats warned such efforts themselves could amount to an impeachable offense.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to delay five current and former officials from providing documents and testimony in the impeachment inquiry that could lead to charges against President Donald Trump. But Democrats were able to set closed-door depositions for Thursday for former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and next week for ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.



The escalating exchange of accusations and warnings on Tuesday signaled yet another stiffening in the confrontation between the executive and legislative branches amid the Democrats' launching of the impeachment inquiry late last week. That followed a national security whistleblower's disclosure of Trump's July phone call seeking help from the new Ukrainian president in investigating Democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.



In a Tuesday evening tweet, Trump cast the impeachment inquiry as a coup "intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" In fact, a coup is usually defined as a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of government power. The impeachment process is laid out in the U.S. Constitution.



Pompeo said the Democrats were trying to "intimidate" and "bully" the career officials into appearing and claimed it would be "not feasible" as demanded. House investigators countered that it would be illegal for the secretary to try to protect Trump by preventing the officials from talking to Congress.



Gun control risks losing momentum as impeachment fever rises



After back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this summer, gun control burst back on the scene as a major political issue for Democrats. Now it risks taking a back seat as impeachment fever overtakes Washington.



Gun control advocates are determined to prevent that from happening.



Ten White House hopefuls will be in Las Vegas for a forum on gun policy on Wednesday — almost two years to the day after a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The event is being hosted by MSNBC, March for Our Lives and Giffords , the advocacy organization set up by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and gravely wounded during a constituent meeting in 2011.



The forum is an effort to keep gun violence front and center of the debate and gives 2020 presidential candidates a chance to showcase their plans to combat the epidemic. Polls show that a majority of Americans favor stricter gun laws, while even more support specific proposals like universal background checks. But negotiations between President Donald Trump's administration and lawmakers have halted over background checks legislation, an effort that faced long odds even before the impeachment inquiry began.



"Impeachment sucks everything out of the room. Certainly it's the focus of Trump's attention," said Jack Citrin, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of California-Berkeley. "If you need to reach some kind of bipartisan agreement and one party is determined to throw the president out of office, rightly or wrongly, it's a little hard to see how that builds the kind of goodwill that's necessary on this or any other issue."



Hong Kong police slammed as 'trigger-happy' after teen shot



Heads bowed and dressed in black, schoolmates of a teenage demonstrator shot at close range in the chest by a Hong Kong riot officer condemned police tactics and demanded accountability Wednesday.



The shooting Tuesday during widespread anti-government demonstrations on China's National Day marked a fearsome escalation in Hong Kong's protest violence. The 18-year-old is the first known victim of police gunfire since the protests began in June. His condition in the hospital was described by the government as stable on Wednesday.



The officer fired as the protester struck him with a metal rod. His use of lethal weaponry is sure to inflame widespread public anger about police tactics during the crisis, widely condemned as heavy handed.



"The Hong Kong police have gone trigger-happy and nuts," pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said Wednesday.



Having repeatedly viewed video of the shooting, Mo said: "The sensible police response should have been using a police baton or pepper spray, et cetera, to fight back. It wasn't exactly an extreme situation and the use of live bullet simply cannot be justified."



Case against officer who killed neighbor turns to sentencing



The same jury that convicted a white Dallas police officer in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor returns to court Wednesday to consider her sentence — a penalty that could be anywhere from five years to life in prison.



Amber Guyger, who said she mistook the man's apartment for her own, which was directly below, was convicted of murder in a verdict that drew tears of relief from his family and chants of "black lives matter" from a crowd outside the courtroom.



Guyger sat alone, weeping, at the defense table.



Her defense attorneys can argue that she deserves a light sentence because she acted out of confusion and fear that she had found an intruder in her home. Prosecutors have given no indication in court of the sentence they will seek. Attorneys are under a gag order.



It was unclear how long the punishment phase of the trial would last. Testimony began Tuesday after the verdict, starting with Botham Jean's friends and family, who explained how his death affected them.



UK to send Brexit deal 'final offer' to a skeptical EU



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send what he says is the U.K.'s "final offer" for a Brexit deal to the European Union on Wednesday, as the date for Britain's departure from the bloc looms in less than a month.



Johnson says the proposal is a "fair and reasonable compromise," but it's likely to face deep skepticism from EU leaders, who doubt the U.K. has a workable plan to avoid checks on goods or people crossing the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland after Brexit.



Johnson said Tuesday there would inevitably be some customs checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland — an idea vehemently opposed by the government in Dublin.



The British government says it will send the proposals to Brussels on Wednesday after Johnson closes his Conservative Party 's annual conference in Manchester, northwest England with an election-style speech. Johnson says he will walk away from the Brexit talks if the EU refuses to "engage" with the U.K. plan.



Britain narrowly voted in 2016 to leave the EU but remains deeply divided over the departure terms.



A look at the corruption scandals facing Israel's Netanyahu



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attorneys met Wednesday with Israel's attorney general and other top law enforcement officials in Netanyahu's long-awaited pre-indictment hearing on a series of corruption scandals.



The hearing is the last step before formal charges are pressed and has been delayed many times already. It looms large over Netanyahu's efforts to extend his political career. The sessions are expected to last four days and they come just two weeks after Israel's second inconclusive election of the year.



Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit has recommended indicting Netanyahu on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three different cases. The hearing offers Netanyahu's legal team a chance to present its defense in hopes of convincing authorities to drop the charges. A decision on whether to indict is expected by the end of the year.



The scandals have engulfed Netanyahu's family and his inner circle, with at least three former close confidants turning state's witnesses and testifying against him.



Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have long been known for their penchant for an expensive lifestyle and questionable use of public funds. Mrs. Netanyahu was convicted of misusing state funds after she reached a plea bargain settling allegations that she overspent some $100,000 of state money on lavish meals. She'd previously been indicted for graft, fraud and breach of trust.



India's moves in Kashmir raise tension in part next to China



Nearly two months after the Indian government changed the status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, new tensions are brewing in Ladakh, a remote and picturesque part of that territory that borders China.



On Aug. 5, New Delhi stripped Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood and divided it into two centrally governed union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.



India and Pakistan both claim predominantly Muslim Kashmir, and the territory is divided between them, with insurgents battling Indian forces for three decades. Since the move eight weeks ago by India's Hindu-led government, it has flooded the region with additional troops that enforced a security crackdown and communication blockade.



Tensions also have existed for years in the Ladakh region in northeastern Kashmir, which is further divided administratively into the Leh district, which is predominantly Buddhist, and the Kargil district, which is mostly Muslim. There also have been occasional border skirmishes between India and China.



On Oct. 31, New Delhi will formally take direct control of Ladakh, which is famous for its sparsely populated and stunning landscapes, Buddhist monks in mountaintop monasteries and elusive snow leopards prowling rugged terrain.



Big Tech's eco-pledges aren't slowing its pursuit of Big Oil



Employee activism and outside pressure have pushed big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google promising to slash their carbon emissions. But there's another thing these tech giants aren't cutting: Their growing business ties to the oil and gas industry.



When Microsoft held an all-staff meeting in September, an employee asked CEO Satya Nadella if it was ethical for the company to be selling its cloud computing services to fossil fuel companies, according to two other Microsoft employees who described the exchange on condition they not be named. Such partnerships, the worker told Nadella, were accelerating the oil companies' greenhouse gas emissions.



Microsoft and other tech giants have been competing with one another to strike lucrative partnerships with ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and other energy firms, in many cases supplying them not just with remote data storage but also artificial intelligence tools for pinpointing better drilling spots or speeding up refinery production.



The oil and gas industry is spending roughly $20 billion each year on cloud services, which accounts for about 10% of the total cloud market, according to Vivek Chidambaram, a managing director of Accenture's energy consultancy. It's not yet clear whether the extraction industry is getting its money's worth, although experts remain bullish about the application of advanced technology to oil and gas exploration.



Nadella sought to assuage employee concerns at the September 12 meeting, first by reiterating Microsoft's internal efforts on environmental sustainability, according to the workers, who asked for anonymity because they feared retaliation for speaking about an internal meeting. The employees said Nadella also defended Microsoft's energy partners, pointing out their investments in researching and developing more sustainable energy production methods.



Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers



After all the heartache and close calls, all the early exits, maybe it makes sense that a 20-year-old kid who never had been to the postseason, Juan Soto, would help the Washington Nationals finally advance.



And maybe, just maybe, it makes sense that it would be this particular edition of the Nationals, a club that went from 12 games under .500 in May to playoff participant, that demonstrated the necessary never-give-up fortitude when things looked bleak.



Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Milwaukee closer Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the eighth inning, thanks in part to an error by rookie outfielder Trent Grisham, and the Nationals came back to beat the Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.



"We started off horrible, as we all know, and we vowed that we wouldn't quit," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said, talking about the year as a whole but sounding like he could have meant this particular evening. "I told the boys, 'I promise you, stay with it, don't quit, this will turn around.' And it did. And here we are today."



The Nationals carry a nine-game winning streak into their best-of-five NL Division Series against the league-best Dodgers.



At Vatican, Pompeo urges alliance for religious freedom



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday criticized governments that wield absolute power as threats to religious freedom, as he scrambled to contain a political crisis back home.



Amid a growing storm in Washington over an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Pompeo went to the Vatican to urge it and other nations to join the Trump administration in an alliance to promote global religious freedom. He told a conference on human dignity and faith that when governments hold all the power, religion is a threat.



"When the state rules absolutely, human dignity is trampled, not cherished," he said.



"When the state rules absolutely, moral norms are crushed completely. When the state rules absolutely, it demands its citizens worship government, not God."



He singled out China, Cuba, Iran, Myanmar and Syria in particular for repressing religious freedom.



