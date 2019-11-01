Law enforcement officers are investigating the third shooting along a Milwaukee interstate in less than two weeks.
The latest shooting happened Sunday about 8 p.m. and closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 43 as sheriff's deputies searched for evidence. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 16, a man told investigators a driver cut him off on I-43 near downtown and when he gestured to the driver, the man fired at his vehicle, striking it twice. The victim was not hurt.
A 19-year-old driver was shot on I-43 on the city's northside Oct. 14. He was able to exit the interstate and drive to a McDonald's where an ambulance took him to the hospital.
It was not immediately known whether the incidents were connected.
