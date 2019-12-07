Outdoor Addiction ushers in new era of deer processing

The statewide harvest for the opening weekend was 90,286 deer, down 26.7% from the previous year, according to the DNR. The number of licenses sold was up slightly over 2018 to 564,052 but has been on a downward trend since 1990 when 699,275 licenses were sold. This year's season, which straddles Thanksgiving, falls later in the rut, while the 2018 season started earlier in the rut when deer are more active. This year's season has also been hampered by a lack of snow cover in the southern part of the state, wet soils that kept hunters out of marshes and river bottoms, and an unusually late harvest that left about 2 million acres of corn remaining in fields, providing ample cover for deer.