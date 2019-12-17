The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system will bring snow from Kansas and Missouri
eastward across southern Illinois and southern Indiana
tomorrow, while a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will
occur across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Rain will fall
across Kentucky and Tennessee, while strong thunderstorms
will occur across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Some
of these storms will be capable of producing flooding
rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Elsewhere, dry weather is
in store from the Great Lakes as well as the northern
Plains. Farther west, a few morning snow showers will occur
across Colorado, while a cold front will bring a couple of
showers to the Washington coast. Dry weather is in store
for the Southwest.
SP
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 91 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -33 at Bigfork, MN
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.