The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As Arctic air dives into the Northeast tomorrow, a period of
snow is expected along the Interstate-95 corridor during the
morning, possibly making for a slick commute. Lake-effect
snow showers and squalls will stream off the Great Lakes
amid the deep freeze. Other areas of the Midwest and
Northeast can expect a dry but bitterly cold day. Showers
will dampen a portion of Florida as cool air spills all the
way to the southern Atlantic Seaboard. The South Central
states will be sunny, dry and warmer than Tuesday. Snow
showers and flurries are forecast to dot the northern
Rockies, while a bit of rain reaches the Northwest coast
late in the day. The Southwest will be dry with seasonable
temperatures.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 88 at Titusville, FL
National Low Tuesday -25 at Grand Forks, ND
