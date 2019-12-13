xml:space="preserve">

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As Arctic air dives into the Northeast tomorrow, a period of

snow is expected along the Interstate-95 corridor during the

morning, possibly making for a slick commute. Lake-effect

snow showers and squalls will stream off the Great Lakes

amid the deep freeze. Other areas of the Midwest and

Northeast can expect a dry but bitterly cold day. Showers

will dampen a portion of Florida as cool air spills all the

way to the southern Atlantic Seaboard. The South Central

states will be sunny, dry and warmer than Tuesday. Snow

showers and flurries are forecast to dot the northern

Rockies, while a bit of rain reaches the Northwest coast

late in the day. The Southwest will be dry with seasonable

temperatures.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 88 at Titusville, FL

National Low Tuesday -25 at Grand Forks, ND

