The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 29, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A major storm system will track out of the Southwest and

into the Rockies and Plains tomorrow. Snow will continue to

pile up across the higher terrain of the western United

States, continuing to create travel disruptions. The same

storm system will begin to spread showers and even a few

thunderstorms across the southern Plains. Rain will

transition over to a wintry mixture farther north across the

Plains and Midwest. Farther east, the storm system that

brought strong winds to much of the Northeast on

Thanksgiving will track well off the Atlantic coast, giving

way to high pressure tomorrow. Winds will settle across the

Northeast and Great Lakes as a result. On top of the

relaxing wind, much of the nation east of the Mississippi

River will remain dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 86 at Fort Myers, FL

National Low Thursday -9 at Bodie State Park, CA

