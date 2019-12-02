The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 29, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A major storm system will track out of the Southwest and
into the Rockies and Plains tomorrow. Snow will continue to
pile up across the higher terrain of the western United
States, continuing to create travel disruptions. The same
storm system will begin to spread showers and even a few
thunderstorms across the southern Plains. Rain will
transition over to a wintry mixture farther north across the
Plains and Midwest. Farther east, the storm system that
brought strong winds to much of the Northeast on
Thanksgiving will track well off the Atlantic coast, giving
way to high pressure tomorrow. Winds will settle across the
Northeast and Great Lakes as a result. On top of the
relaxing wind, much of the nation east of the Mississippi
River will remain dry.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 86 at Fort Myers, FL
National Low Thursday -9 at Bodie State Park, CA
